UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Resumes Campaign Trail, Assures Florida Supporters He Is In 'Great Shape'

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 05:50 AM

Trump Resumes Campaign Trail, Assures Florida Supporters He Is in 'Great Shape'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump said at the first campaign rally he held since announcing his COVID-19 diagnosis that he was feeling great.

Speaking without a face mask, Trump told his supporters in Sanford, Florida, on Monday that he was "in great shape" and "energized by your prayers and humbled by your support."

The thousands of people at the Florida rally were predominantly without masks and not observing social distancing.

"We are going to take whatever the hell they gave me and we are going to distribute it around the hospitals," Trump said. "I'll kiss the guys and the beautiful women. I'll just give you a big fat kiss," Trump added later on in his speech.

White House Physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a Monday statement, released just before the Florida rally, that Trump had tested negative for the coronavirus.

"In response to your inquiry regarding the President's most recent COVID-19 tests, I can share with you that he has tested NEGATIVE, on consecutive days, using the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen card," Conley said in a statement to White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Conley added that apart from this particular test, Trump has also undergone antigen tests and other procedures that all indicate a lack of detectable viral replication, which means that Trump is not infectious to others.

On Saturday, Conley said that Trump was no longer shedding the coronavirus and was not a transmission risk to others.

Trump delivered a speech at the White House on Saturday in what became his first public appearance since he was hospitalized with COVID-19 at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center on October 2, not long after announcing on Twitter that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. Speaking from the White House balcony on Saturday, Trump told his supporters that he was "feeling great."

While at Walter Reed, Trump was treated with an experimental antibody cocktail that targets the coronavirus spike protein.

Related Topics

Twitter White House Trump Wife Sanford Florida October Women All From Share Fat Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ERC inaugurates ‘Sheikha Fatima Motherhood and C ..

6 hours ago

India maintains momentum in relations with Gulf

6 hours ago

'Common Denominator of All Crises:' Turkey Resumes ..

6 hours ago

IMF to Begin Talks on Rescue Package for Argentina ..

6 hours ago

Credit Rating Co. assigns rating to proposed Islam ..

6 hours ago

'What counts is victory' says peerless Nadal

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.