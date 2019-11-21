Trump Says He Will Release Finances Before Election
Donald Trump said Thursday he would publish information about his finances before next year's presidential election, as Democrats and prosecutors try to get his tax returns against his will
Trump, 73, did not specify which financial documents he would release or exactly when the long-awaited publication would happen.
"The Witch Hunt continues with local New York Democrat prosecutors going over every financial deal I have ever done. This has never happened to a President before," he tweeted.