UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says He Will Release Finances Before Election

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 10:41 PM

Trump says he will release finances before election

Donald Trump said Thursday he would publish information about his finances before next year's presidential election, as Democrats and prosecutors try to get his tax returns against his will

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Donald Trump said Thursday he would publish information about his finances before next year's presidential election, as Democrats and prosecutors try to get his tax returns against his will.

Trump, 73, did not specify which financial documents he would release or exactly when the long-awaited publication would happen.

"The Witch Hunt continues with local New York Democrat prosecutors going over every financial deal I have ever done. This has never happened to a President before," he tweeted.

Related Topics

Election Trump New York Turkish Lira Democrats

Recent Stories

Commissioner Makran to establish an Emergency Cell ..

2 minutes ago

People justified to desire for system based on equ ..

2 minutes ago

US existing home sales rise in October

2 minutes ago

Iranian Navy Moves Headquarters From Tehran to Sou ..

2 minutes ago

Football: French Ligue 1 table

13 minutes ago

'Humble' Mourinho not planning on big changes at S ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.