Trump Says Nobody Knows Yet What Happened Regarding Explosion in Beirut

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House that nobody knows yet exactly what happened with respect to the massive explosion at the port of Beirut yesterday.

"They don't really know what it is, nobody knows yet," Trump said on Wednesday.

"We're looking into it very strongly. You have some people who think it was an attack and you have some people who think it wasn't."

Earlier on Wednesday, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said most officials in the US military think the explosion was an accident. However, on Tuesday, Trump said a US general he spoke with said the explosion was result of a bomb.