Trump Says Shooting in Milwaukee Took Lives of Five People

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) President Donald Trump during a press briefing said a shooting in the US City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin left five people dead.

"I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the families in Wisconsin earlier today, taking the lives of five people," Trump said on Wednesday.

"Our hearts break for them... and it's a terrible thing."

Earlier, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett confirmed multiple fatalities in a shooting that occurred at the local Molson Coors brewery, including the gunman. Earlier, conflicting media reports indicated that two to seven people had been killed.