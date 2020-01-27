Trump Says to Unveil Mideast Plan on Tuesday, Hopes Netanyahu Can Implement Within 6 Weeks

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that he hopes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be able to implement the Trump administration's middle East peace plan within six weeks.

Trump said the Middle East peace plan will be announced on Tuesday at noon.

"Hopefully that it'll be a yes," Trump said when asked if he thinks Netanyahu can implement the plan within six weeks.