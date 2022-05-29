UrduPoint.com

Trump Says Warned NATO Allies US 'Will Not Protect You'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2022 | 07:10 AM

Trump Says Warned NATO Allies US 'Will Not Protect You'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump says he had threatened NATO allies not to help them in case of a conflict with Russia if they remained reluctant to boost military spending.

Trump told his supporters at a Saturday rally in Wyoming that, unlike his predecessors, he was straightforward in admitting that Washington was not going to help NATO.

"You are delinquent, you owe billions and billions of dollars," Trump allegedly told European countries. When asked by one NATO member "Does this mean that if we aren't paid up in full and if we happen to be attacked by Russia, does this mean that you won't protect us?" Trump said he answered "Yes, we will not protect you."

The former president claimed that after that, "the money came roaring in" from European members of the military alliance and that he "got them to pay 430 billion Dollars into NATO.

"

Trump claimed that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was allegedly his "biggest fan."

Earlier this week, Stoltenberg said that the new NATO Strategic Concept, expected to be adopted at the Madrid summit in June, will no longer name Russia as the bloc's strategic partner. China is yet to be included in the document as a threat, Stoltenberg added.

Moscow has repeatedly stated that NATO is an alliance aimed at confrontation. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in early April that further expansion of the alliance eastward is aggressive in nature and will not make Europe more secure.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Europe China Washington Threatened Trump Madrid Alliance Money April June From Billion

Recent Stories

President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad ..

President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad

7 hours ago
 Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster ..

Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster to win European Champions Cup

7 hours ago
 Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed ze ..

Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed zeal to confront challenges with ..

7 hours ago
 Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open ..

Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open seeds scattered

7 hours ago
 No NRO, talks with Imran meaningless until he chan ..

No NRO, talks with Imran meaningless until he changes attitude: Marriyum Aurangz ..

7 hours ago
 Nigeria ruling party delays primaries for 2023 ele ..

Nigeria ruling party delays primaries for 2023 election

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.