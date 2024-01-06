Open Menu

Trump, Supporters Embrace 'political Violence': Biden

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Blue Bell, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) US President Joe Biden warned Friday that his 2024 election rival Donald Trump is willing to use political violence to achieve his goals.

"Trump and his MAGA supporters not only embrace political violence, but they laugh about it," Biden said.

He added that Trump has been using language reminiscent of Adolf Hitler's Nazi Party.

"He talks about the blood of Americans being poisoned, echoing the same exact language used in Nazi Germany.

"He proudly posted on social media the words that best describe his 2024 campaign. Quote: revenge. Quote: power in. Quote: dictatorship," Biden said.

"There's no confusion about who Trump is, what he intends to do."

