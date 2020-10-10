Trump to Hold First Rally in Florida Monday After Contracting Coronavirus - Campaign

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump will hold on Monday his first rally since contracting the novel coronavirus, the Trump campaign announced in a statement.

"Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. announced that President Donald J. Trump will deliver remarks at a Make America Great Again event in Sanford, Florida on Monday, October 12th, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT [11:00 p.m. GMT]," the campaign said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, ABC news reported that Trump will hold his first public event at the White House on Saturday after contracting the novel coronavirus.

White House physician Sean Conley said that the US president was on track to participate in public events again by Saturday.

Trump was admitted to the Walter Reed Medical Center a week ago to receive treatment after announcing that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The doctors discharged Trump from the hospital on Monday and the US president continued with work as usual saying he feels well after receiving the treatment.