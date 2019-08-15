WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump in a Twitter post offered to meet with China's President Xi Jinping to resolve the Hong Kong crisis.

"I know President Xi of China very well," Trump said on Wednesday.

"He is a great leader who very much has the respect of his people. He is also a good man in a 'tough business.' I have ZERO doubt that if President Xi wants to quickly and humanely solve the Hong Kong problem, he can do it. Personal meeting?"