(@FahadShabbir)

Huntington Beach, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Like most Republican voters casting their vote Tuesday in Huntington Beach, California, Tom Jones is delighted at the thought that Donald Trump could soon be the party's presidential nominee.

While Trump cannot mathematically seal victory, a sweep of the 15 US states and one territory voting on Super Tuesday would pretty much leave Nikki Haley out for the count.

"He's transparent. He has a lot more integrity than she does," says Jones, 61, a professional athlete.

Trump's four criminal indictments, his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, hush money payments to a porn star and his hoarding of secret documents after leaving the White House.

.. none of it is relevant.

"It's all lawfare," says Jones.

"I think the American people realize that the justice system has been weaponized, like a third world country, or a banana republic. And that's not what our democracy is about."

Huntingdon Beach, an hour south of Los Angeles, is a Republican stronghold in largely-Democratic California.

The city is part of Orange County, where conservative former President Richard Nixon was born.

US flags fly all year round on beachside pavilions, and in residential areas of the city they are sometimes accompanied by "Trump 2024" pennants.