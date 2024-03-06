Trump's Super Tuesday Supporters In California Brush Off Legal Woes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Huntington Beach, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Like most Republican voters casting their vote Tuesday in Huntington Beach, California, Tom Jones is delighted at the thought that Donald Trump could soon be the party's presidential nominee.
While Trump cannot mathematically seal victory, a sweep of the 15 US states and one territory voting on Super Tuesday would pretty much leave Nikki Haley out for the count.
"He's transparent. He has a lot more integrity than she does," says Jones, 61, a professional athlete.
Trump's four criminal indictments, his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, hush money payments to a porn star and his hoarding of secret documents after leaving the White House.
.. none of it is relevant.
"It's all lawfare," says Jones.
"I think the American people realize that the justice system has been weaponized, like a third world country, or a banana republic. And that's not what our democracy is about."
Huntingdon Beach, an hour south of Los Angeles, is a Republican stronghold in largely-Democratic California.
The city is part of Orange County, where conservative former President Richard Nixon was born.
US flags fly all year round on beachside pavilions, and in residential areas of the city they are sometimes accompanied by "Trump 2024" pennants.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024
Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000
Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage claimed by far-left group
Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for return from doping ban
326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremony: minister
Meta says looking into global Facebook, Instagram outage
Federal Shariat court takes legal action against deforestation
PTI must choose reconciliation instead of confrontation: Dr. Musadik
HESCO claims recovery of Rs11.62 billion from defaulting consumers, power thieve ..
Indian police arrest five more after Spanish tourist gang raped
World Punjabi Conference starts
More Stories From World
-
Trump hails Super Tuesday wins in race to the White House6 minutes ago
-
Xi emphasizes need to develop new quality productive forces16 minutes ago
-
Peru PM resigns amid influence-peddling claims1 hour ago
-
Food deliveries to northern Gaza facing 'further setbacks': UN agency1 hour ago
-
Shady bleaching jabs fuel health fears, scams in W. Africa2 hours ago
-
Xabi Alonso: Rising star catches eye of Liverpool, Bayern2 hours ago
-
Portugal: Europe's last open door for immigrants2 hours ago
-
Venezuela will hold presidential elections on July 28: official2 hours ago
-
Artificial glaciers stave off drought in Kyrgyzstan2 hours ago
-
Ignored by 'Oppenheimer,' atomic test victims speak out2 hours ago
-
From edge of extinction to Australia's croc 'paradise'2 hours ago
-
Seaside Chanel, Louis Vuitton pussyhats at Paris Fashion Week2 hours ago