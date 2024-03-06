Open Menu

Trump's Super Tuesday Supporters In California Brush Off Legal Woes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Trump's Super Tuesday supporters in California brush off legal woes

Huntington Beach, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Like most Republican voters casting their vote Tuesday in Huntington Beach, California, Tom Jones is delighted at the thought that Donald Trump could soon be the party's presidential nominee.

While Trump cannot mathematically seal victory, a sweep of the 15 US states and one territory voting on Super Tuesday would pretty much leave Nikki Haley out for the count.

"He's transparent. He has a lot more integrity than she does," says Jones, 61, a professional athlete.

Trump's four criminal indictments, his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, hush money payments to a porn star and his hoarding of secret documents after leaving the White House.

.. none of it is relevant.

"It's all lawfare," says Jones.

"I think the American people realize that the justice system has been weaponized, like a third world country, or a banana republic. And that's not what our democracy is about."

Huntingdon Beach, an hour south of Los Angeles, is a Republican stronghold in largely-Democratic California.

The city is part of Orange County, where conservative former President Richard Nixon was born.

US flags fly all year round on beachside pavilions, and in residential areas of the city they are sometimes accompanied by "Trump 2024" pennants.

Related Topics

Election World Democracy Vote White House Trump Orange Los Angeles Huntington Money Criminals 2020 All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

11 hours ago
 Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage ..

Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage claimed by far-left group

11 hours ago
 Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for re ..

Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for return from doping ban

11 hours ago
 326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremon ..

326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremony: minister

11 hours ago
Meta says looking into global Facebook, Instagram ..

Meta says looking into global Facebook, Instagram outage

11 hours ago
 Federal Shariat court takes legal action against d ..

Federal Shariat court takes legal action against deforestation

11 hours ago
 PTI must choose reconciliation instead of confront ..

PTI must choose reconciliation instead of confrontation: Dr. Musadik

11 hours ago
 HESCO claims recovery of Rs11.62 billion from defa ..

HESCO claims recovery of Rs11.62 billion from defaulting consumers, power thieve ..

11 hours ago
 Indian police arrest five more after Spanish touri ..

Indian police arrest five more after Spanish tourist gang raped

11 hours ago
 World Punjabi Conference starts

World Punjabi Conference starts

11 hours ago

More Stories From World