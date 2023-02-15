UrduPoint.com

Tucson Reinstates Shelter-in-Place Order After Hazardous Truck Leak - Arizona Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2023 | 07:51 PM

Tucson Reinstates Shelter-in-Place Order After Hazardous Truck Leak - Arizona Authorities

Authorities in Tucson, Arizona reinstated on Wednesday a shelter-in-place order for a one-mile perimeter around the site of a collision involving truck tractor leaking hazardous material, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety's blog

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Authorities in Tucson, Arizona reinstated on Wednesday a shelter-in-place order for a one-mile perimeter around the site of a collision involving truck tractor leaking hazardous material, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety's blog.

"Unified Command has reinstated the shelter in place order for a one-mile perimeter around the incident," the blog stated. "Unified Command advises anyone within the one-mile perimeter to turn off heaters and/or air conditioning systems that bring in outside air."

It noted that "gassing occurred" when crews attempted to remove the load from the vehicle.

Interstate 10 remains closed in both directions between Kolb and Rita roads, and Unified Command "anticipates an extensive closure." Unified Command is comprised of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Tucson Police Department, and Tucson Fire Department.

A commercial truck tractor hauling a box trailer with liquid nitric acid rolled over on Interstate 10 eastbound between Rita and Kolb roads on Tuesday afternoon. Unified Command issued an evacuation order with a half-mile perimeter around the site and a shelter-in-place order with a one-mile perimeter before lifting the latter on Tuesday night. The driver was also confirmed dead.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Driver Vehicle Tucson SITE From

Recent Stories

EDGE entity AL TARIQ signs MoU with HAL for platfo ..

EDGE entity AL TARIQ signs MoU with HAL for platform integration

22 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance holds panel discussion on &#03 ..

Ministry of Finance holds panel discussion on &#039;Role of Tax Policy to Drive ..

22 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdi ..

Ajman Ruler receives Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan

37 minutes ago
 800 bags of unregistered, expire fertilizer recove ..

800 bags of unregistered, expire fertilizer recovered in Peshawar

27 seconds ago
 Rescue 1122 organizes training workshop on first a ..

Rescue 1122 organizes training workshop on first aid, fire prevention

29 seconds ago
 Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum ..

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb terms Imran's petit ..

31 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.