Tunisia Extends COVID-19 Restrictions By 2 Weeks - Cabinet

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2022 | 07:10 AM

Tunisia Extends COVID-19 Restrictions by 2 Weeks - Cabinet

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Tunisia has extended the night curfew and a number of other restrictions by two weeks in connection with the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain, the cabinet said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

Since January 13, a curfew has been in effect in the country from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

In addition, control over the certificates of vaccinated people has been strengthened. Outdoor events are also postponed or canceled. The authorities urged citizens to get vaccinated and avoid travel to countries where the number of cases is on the rise.

"Based on the recommendations of the scientific committee in connection with the epidemiological situation, it was decided to extend the measures adopted on January 12 for another two weeks," the cabinet said.

