UrduPoint.com

Tunisia's Ennahdha Slams 'unconstitutional' Nomination Of PM

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 12:38 AM

Tunisia's Ennahdha slams 'unconstitutional' nomination of PM

Tunisia's Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party on Thursday slammed President Kais Saied's nomination of a prime minister by decree as "unconstitutional" and warned the move would deepen crises in the country

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Tunisia's Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party on Thursday slammed President Kais Saied's nomination of a prime minister by decree as "unconstitutional" and warned the move would deepen crises in the country.

Saied on Wednesday named geologist Najla Bouden as the country's first female premier, two months after he sacked the Ennahdha-backed government of Hichem Mechichi and suspended parliament, before moving last week to install rule by decree.

Ennahdha warned that "the nomination of a head of government outside the constitution and on the basis of an unconstitutional presidential decree can only deepen the economic and social crises facing the country," the party said.

Ennahdha, the biggest party in the now-suspended assembly, stressed in a statement on its Facebook page that it "holds Tunisian women in high esteem and salutes their struggle for freedom and equality".

But it demanded "the resumption of the democratic process" and the annulment of Saied's decree last week which strengthened his powers at the expense of the premiership and parliament, essentially allowing him to issue executive orders and pass laws by decree.

The Islamist-inspired party called for the next government to be granted "constitutional legitimacy by being put it to a parliamentary vote of confidence, as is written in the constitution in any case." Tunisia has been mired in political turmoil, legislative deadlock and economic crisis since the 2011 revolution that overthrew dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

It has been praised internationally for its democratic transition, but many Tunisians have seen little improvement in living standards and welcomed Saied's July 25 power grab, widely seen as a blow against Ennahdha.

That came amid deep internal divisions that saw more than 100 members of Ennahdha including leading figures announced their resignation on Saturday, over "bad choices" by their chief that had deepened the country's political crisis.

But on Sunday more than 2,000 people demonstrated in central Tunis to demand a return to the 2014 constitution and Saied's resignation, accusing him of "stealing" the 2011 revolution.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister Parliament Vote Facebook Tunis Tunisia July Women Sunday Dictator Government

Recent Stories

Committee formed to ascertain causes of suicide at ..

Committee formed to ascertain causes of suicide attempts

3 minutes ago
 Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medi ..

Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medical Institute in Peshawar

2 hours ago
 Blast occurred in Khuzdar's City Police Station

Blast occurred in Khuzdar's City Police Station

3 minutes ago
 Spanish FM 'reassured' by Algeria over gas supplie ..

Spanish FM 'reassured' by Algeria over gas supplies

3 minutes ago
 Revenue collection grows 38.3% in Q1, exceeds coll ..

Revenue collection grows 38.3% in Q1, exceeds collection target

3 minutes ago
 Roscosmos Says Failed to Implement Half of Objecti ..

Roscosmos Says Failed to Implement Half of Objectives Under 2020 Federal Program

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.