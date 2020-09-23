UrduPoint.com
Turkey Arrests 7 Daesh/ISIS Terror Suspects

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 03:16 PM

Turkey arrests 7 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects

Seven people with suspected links to the Daesh/ISIS terror group were arrested in northwestern Turkey, security sources said on Wednesday

BURSA,TURKEY (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Seven people with suspected links to the Daesh/ISIS terror group were arrested in northwestern Turkey, security sources said on Wednesday.

The suspects were apprehended in an operation by anti-terror teams and gendarmerie forces in the rural areas of Deydinler in Bursa province, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

A number of documents and digital materials were also seized in the operation.In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by Daesh/ISIS terrorists multiple times, with at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

