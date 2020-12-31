UrduPoint.com
Turkey Detains 29 People Across Country Over Suspected Links To Islamic State - Reports

Turkish law enforcement officers on Thursday arrested 29 people in several provinces on suspicion of having ties to the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), including 15 people in Istanbul who were allegedly plotting a terrorist attack on New Year's Eve, the Anadolu News Agency reported

According to Anadolu's security sources, all those detained in Istanbul were foreign nationals and IS members.

Other suspects were detained in Ankara, Bursa and Yozgat provinces, the broadcaster reported, citing a prosecutor's office in the Turkish capital.

Turkey's Istanbul faced a terrorist attack on New Year's Eve in 2017, when several dozen people, mostly foreigners, were shot dead at Reina nightclub. The IS claimed the responsibility for the attack.

