ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Turkey is ready to help Greece after the earthquake, the tragedy showed how close the two countries are, Fahrettin Altun, spokesman for the office of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said.

"Our President has given orders for all relevant government agencies to contribute to rescue efforts. We pray that there is no further loss of live in Turkey or Greece and we send our best wishes to all those affected on both sides of the earthquake. This tragedy reminds us once again how close we are despite our differences over policy. We're ready to help if Greece needs it," Altun said in a statement.