Turkey, Russia May Start Consultations On Aircraft Maintenance Under Sanctions - Source

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Turkey, Russia May Start Consultations on Aircraft Maintenance Under Sanctions - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Turkey AND Russia may start consultations on aircraft maintenance if necessary in case of US sanctions, an informed source told Sputnik on Thursday.

Late last month, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, that Washington is allegedly putting pressure on Ankara to ban the arrival and maintenance of flights of Russian airlines with US-made aircraft.

The Havas company that operates aircraft at Turkish airports, has warned that it may stop receiving more than 170 Boeings from Russian airlines due to US sanctions.

"The Russian market is significant for companies involved in service and transportation. Therefore, when risks arise, consultations are not excluded, this is a work process. But at the moment, there are no problems," the source said, adding that no official notifications have been received in this regard yet.

