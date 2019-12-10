UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Says Ready To Send Troops To Back Libya Unity Govt

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 07:07 PM

Turkey says ready to send troops to back Libya unity govt

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday he was ready to send troops to Libya if requested by the internationally recognised government in Tripoli

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday he was ready to send troops to Libya if requested by the internationally recognised government in Tripoli.

"On the issue of sending soldiers...

If Libya makes such a request from us, we can send our personnel there, especially after striking the military security agreement," he said in a televised appearance, referring to a deal signed last month with Libya's Government of National Accord, led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Tripoli Libya Tayyip Erdogan From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

COAS chairs hours long Corps Commanders Conference

60 minutes ago

Govt striving to provide less expensive electricit ..

3 minutes ago

All Parties Hurriyat Conference organizes protest ..

3 minutes ago

PDWP approves 16 projects costing Rs 15390.826 mln ..

3 minutes ago

Chilean Air Force in Search of Crashed Warplane - ..

3 minutes ago

Vivo’s V17 can now be pre-booked

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.