UrduPoint.com

Turkey Says US Should Change Decision On F-35 Deal Or Return Investments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2022 | 10:18 PM

Turkey Says US Should Change Decision on F-35 Deal or Return Investments

Ankara is demanding that Washington either change its decision on the F-35 fighter supply program or return the money paid, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) Ankara is demanding that Washington either change its decision on the F-35 fighter supply program or return the money paid, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

"As for the F-35, Congress needs to reconsider its decision. We say either change the decision or return the money we invested," Cavusoglu told Turkish news agency Anadolu.

In 2019, the US suspended Turkey's participation in its F-35 program over Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system and later completely removed it from the project.

Despite harsh backlash from the US and NATO over the purchase, Turkey has insisted that it will continue to use the S-400s.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later announced that the US suggested that Ankara procure the fourth generation of the F-16 fighter jets instead of the fifth generation F-35s. The US Congress has yet to approve the deal while the US State Department is lobbying for it, convincing congressmen that it will "serve Washington's interests." On the other hand, US' ally Greece has been insisting that Washington drops the deal with Turkey.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Turkey Washington Ankara Greece Money Tayyip Erdogan Congress 2019 From

Recent Stories

UK Says Will Spend $334Mln to Upgrade Tomahawk Mis ..

UK Says Will Spend $334Mln to Upgrade Tomahawk Missiles for Its Submarines

2 minutes ago
 FAA Sets New Date for Environmental Call on SpaceX ..

FAA Sets New Date for Environmental Call on SpaceX 'Super Heavy' Starship - Stat ..

2 minutes ago
 Turkey Ready to Facilitate Exchange of War Prisone ..

Turkey Ready to Facilitate Exchange of War Prisoners Between Moscow, Kiev - Anka ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

2 minutes ago
 UK Information Commissioner Calls for Limiting Dat ..

UK Information Commissioner Calls for Limiting Data Collection in Rape Cases

1 hour ago
 'Blaxit' Exodus of 21 Black Staff Members Rocks Bi ..

'Blaxit' Exodus of 21 Black Staff Members Rocks Biden White House - Reports

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.