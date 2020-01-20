UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 06:46 PM

Turkey to Look for New Partner for Construction of NPP in Sinop - Minister

Turkey will look for a new partner in the construction of the country's second nuclear power plant in Sinop after scrapping partnership with Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said

"The time schedule and expenses presented in the feasibility study carried out by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for the construction of the nuclear power plant in Sinop fell short of the Turkish government's expectations. The Japanese side was informed about that. Now Turkey will perhaps start looking for a new partner," Donmez told Anadolu news agency in an interview.

The project of the nuclear power pant in Sinop was agreed by the Turkish and Japanese governments in 2013.

Speaking about other nuclear projects in Turkey, Donmez said that the construction license for the second unit of Akkuyu nuclear power pant, which is being built with Russia's participation, was given in August 2019. He said that the construction was expected to begin soon.

The Akkuyu NPP was inaugurated in April 2018 to become the first-ever nuclear power plant built in Turkey. The plant will have four nuclear power units equipped with Russian-designed generation 3+ VVER reactors. The capacity of each NPP power unit will amount to 1200 MW. The first unit is expected to go into service in 2023, while the remaining three will be connected to the grid by 2026.

Your Thoughts and Comments

