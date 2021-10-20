UrduPoint.com

Turkey Unveils Space Agency's Strategic Plan For 2022-26

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 04:26 PM

Turkey unveils space agency's strategic plan for 2022-26

The Turkish Space Agency's strategic plan for 2022-26 was unveiled in a report on Wednesday, setting out its aim of making Turkey globally competitive through developing the aerospace secto

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The Turkish Space Agency's strategic plan for 2022-26 was unveiled in a report on Wednesday, setting out its aim of making Turkey globally competitive through developing the aerospace sector.

The report contains the basic principles and policies of the space agency, medium- and long-term goals, and performance criteria.

Commenting on the report, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said besides its economic benefits, the aerospace sector will create added value for Turkey such as sensitive monitoring of the earth and smart transportation applications.

"For this reason, our country realizing its space strategy in an efficient, safe and sustainable way carries great importance," he argued.

Serdar Huseyin Yildirim, the head of the Turkish Space Agency, said Turkey is in the running to become an important player with its space industry and infrastructure, which has gained great capabilities through communication and earth observation satellites.

Related Topics

Technology Turkey Industry Satellites

Recent Stories

Sepoy Waqas embraces martyrdom foiling terrorists' ..

Sepoy Waqas embraces martyrdom foiling terrorists' attack

1 minute ago
 Rugby must lay down law or lose players: head inju ..

Rugby must lay down law or lose players: head injury foundation

1 minute ago
 Massive traffic jam becomes nuisance for commuters ..

Massive traffic jam becomes nuisance for commuters

6 minutes ago
 KP Govt. introduces reforms in E&T Dept to facilit ..

KP Govt. introduces reforms in E&T Dept to facilitate taxpayers, increase tax re ..

6 minutes ago
 CM to inaugurate provision of new furniture drive ..

CM to inaugurate provision of new furniture drive on Oct 21

6 minutes ago
 'Speedy vaccination drive best way to keep schools ..

'Speedy vaccination drive best way to keep schools open': Faisal Sultan

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.