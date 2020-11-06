UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Court Arrests 7 Suspects Involved In Building Collapsed Izmir Homes

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 02:10 AM

Turkish Court Arrests 7 Suspects Involved in Building Collapsed Izmir Homes

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) A court in Turkey ordered the arrest of seven subcontractors and construction experts on Thursday, almost a week after a strong earthquake toppled more than a dozen buildings in Izmir, killing 116 people.

A total of nine people had been detained but only seven were remanded in custody, according to the NTV news channel.

The 6.

6 magnitude tremor brought 17 buildings down in the Aegean Sea region last Friday, hurting more than a thousand people.

Rescuers have been scrambling through the rubble in the hope of finding more survivors.

The quake generated a small tsunami that flooded the western Turkish town of Seferihisar and reached the Greek island of Samos where it killed two teenagers and injured 19 other people.

Related Topics

Injured Tsunami Earthquake Turkey Izmir Court

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ahmad Al Sabah co-chair UAE-Ku ..

1 hour ago

Johnson appeals for unity as England enters new lo ..

2 hours ago

Hamad Al Sharqi directs relevant authorities to ac ..

2 hours ago

In Biden's hometown, supporters, journalists play ..

1 hour ago

Coalition forces destroys bomb-laden UAV Launched ..

3 hours ago

Breastfeeding Friends Association marks its 20th a ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.