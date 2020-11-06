Turkish Court Arrests 7 Suspects Involved In Building Collapsed Izmir Homes
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 02:10 AM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) A court in Turkey ordered the arrest of seven subcontractors and construction experts on Thursday, almost a week after a strong earthquake toppled more than a dozen buildings in Izmir, killing 116 people.
A total of nine people had been detained but only seven were remanded in custody, according to the NTV news channel.
The 6.
6 magnitude tremor brought 17 buildings down in the Aegean Sea region last Friday, hurting more than a thousand people.
Rescuers have been scrambling through the rubble in the hope of finding more survivors.
The quake generated a small tsunami that flooded the western Turkish town of Seferihisar and reached the Greek island of Samos where it killed two teenagers and injured 19 other people.