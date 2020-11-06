Turkish Court Arrests 7 Suspects Involved in Building Collapsed Izmir Homes

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) A court in Turkey ordered the arrest of seven subcontractors and construction experts on Thursday, almost a week after a strong earthquake toppled more than a dozen buildings in Izmir, killing 116 people.

A total of nine people had been detained but only seven were remanded in custody, according to the NTV news channel.

The 6.

6 magnitude tremor brought 17 buildings down in the Aegean Sea region last Friday, hurting more than a thousand people.

Rescuers have been scrambling through the rubble in the hope of finding more survivors.

The quake generated a small tsunami that flooded the western Turkish town of Seferihisar and reached the Greek island of Samos where it killed two teenagers and injured 19 other people.