Turkish Court Issues Life Sentences For Defendants In 2016 Attempted Coup Trial - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 37 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 01:09 PM

Turkish Court Issues Life Sentences for Defendants in 2016 Attempted Coup Trial - Reports

A Turkish court issued life sentences on Thursday for defendants who are accused of playing a role in the July 2016 failed coup attempt, the Anadolu news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) A Turkish court issued life sentences on Thursday for defendants who are accused of playing a role in the July 2016 failed coup attempt, the Anadolu news agency reported.

At least 250 people were killed in the failed military attempt to overthrow the government.

According to Anadolu, those sentenced to life include former lieutenant Mustafa Mete Kaygusuz, "who sent bombing instructions;" pilot Muslim Macit, "who martyred 15 people near Presidential complex;" and former Incirlik 10th Tanker Base Commander Bekir Ercan Van, "who provided fuel to pilots who hit Ankara" during the coup attempt.

