Turkish E-commerce Firm Introduces Activities Aimed At Women’s Economic Development
Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2024 | 12:00 PM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Turkish e-commerce firm Hepsiburada represents Türkiye at the UN with its activities for the economic development of women, said its chief executive officer.
This is an opportunity for the firm to share its work with the world, said Nilhan Onal Gokcetekin.
Gokcetekin met with the Turkish Minister of Family and Social Services, Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas, who is in the US for the 68th Session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW68)
The CSW68 began on March 11 and will end on March 22.
The meeting was held at the Turkish House in New York City. Gokcetekin told Goktas about Hepsiburada’s efforts to empower women and its activities to develop the women’s entrepreneurship ecosystem in the 11 provinces of Türkiye that were hit by twin earthquakes in February 2023, causing thousands of deaths.
The Nasdaq stock exchange also celebrated Hepsiburada’s support for women entrepreneurs.
The Nasdaq’s digital billboards in Times Square featured Hepsiburada and Turkish flag visuals.
Gokcetekin said the UN held CSW meetings for women’s economic development and that Hepsiburada represents Türkiye with the exemplary projects it has realized.
Referring to their work with the UN and the Women Entrepreneurs Association of Türkiye (KAGIDER), she reminded that Minister Goktas was the guest of honor this year.
“We are the largest company on the Nasdaq technology stock exchange, founded by a woman entrepreneur and managed by a woman CEO.
“We are keeping our flag flying in Times Square today, which is very important for Türkiye,” she added.
