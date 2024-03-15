Open Menu

Turkish E-commerce Firm Introduces Activities Aimed At Women’s Economic Development

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Turkish e-commerce firm introduces activities aimed at women’s economic development

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Turkish e-commerce firm Hepsiburada represents Türkiye at the UN with its activities for the economic development of women, said its chief executive officer.

This is an opportunity for the firm to share its work with the world, said Nilhan Onal Gokcetekin.

Gokcetekin met with the Turkish Minister of Family and Social Services, Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas, who is in the US for the 68th Session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW68)

The CSW68 began on March 11 and will end on March 22.

The meeting was held at the Turkish House in New York City. Gokcetekin told Goktas about Hepsiburada’s efforts to empower women and its activities to develop the women’s entrepreneurship ecosystem in the 11 provinces of Türkiye that were hit by twin earthquakes in February 2023, causing thousands of deaths.

The Nasdaq stock exchange also celebrated Hepsiburada’s support for women entrepreneurs.

The Nasdaq’s digital billboards in Times Square featured Hepsiburada and Turkish flag visuals.

Gokcetekin said the UN held CSW meetings for women’s economic development and that Hepsiburada represents Türkiye with the exemplary projects it has realized.

Referring to their work with the UN and the Women Entrepreneurs Association of Türkiye (KAGIDER), she reminded that Minister Goktas was the guest of honor this year.

“We are the largest company on the Nasdaq technology stock exchange, founded by a woman entrepreneur and managed by a woman CEO.

“We are keeping our flag flying in Times Square today, which is very important for Türkiye,” she added.

Related Topics

World Technology United Nations Stock Exchange Company New York February March Women Family Share

Recent Stories

IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, e ..

IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

33 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli thre ..

Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..

12 hours ago
 Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days ..

Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls

12 hours ago
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference ..

Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'

12 hours ago
 Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

12 hours ago
 Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs wor ..

Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions

12 hours ago
 Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 ..

Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..

13 hours ago
 Second review under IMF's Stand by Arrangement (SB ..

Second review under IMF's Stand by Arrangement (SBA)

13 hours ago
 Farrell backs Ireland players to redeem themselves ..

Farrell backs Ireland players to redeem themselves against Scots

13 hours ago

More Stories From World