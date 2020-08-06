(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The Turkish Health Ministry does not record an increase in new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country's resort regions, a ministry spokesman told Sputnik.

Earlier, the outbreak of COVID-19 at Turkish resorts was reported by Russian media, which cited a statement by Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, who said new coronavirus cases across the country as a whole were increasing.

Koca said Tuesday the number of registered cases in Turkey had increased by 1,083 over the past 24 hours, with 18 deaths. A day earlier, he said 995 cases and 19 deaths had been registered.

"There is no outbreak of coronavirus in resort areas, there are no problems there. We are recording an increase in the number of cases in large cities - Ankara, Istanbul, Konya, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep," the spokesman said.