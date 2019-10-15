UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Party Leader Rules Out Military Clash With Russia In Syria's North

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 09:52 PM

Turkish Party Leader Rules Out Military Clash With Russia in Syria's North

The Turkish military will never let its offensive in northern Syria lead to a clash with Russian forces, the leader of the left-wing Patriotic Party of Turkey told Sputnik on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) The Turkish military will never let its offensive in northern Syria lead to a clash with Russian forces, the leader of the left-wing Patriotic Party of Turkey told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"I am confident that under no circumstances will Turkey take or allow any military action to be taken against Russia, Iran or Syria," Dogu Perincek said.

Turkey launched a military operation last Wednesday to drive Syrian Kurdish fighters from the border area in a bid to create a "safe zone" where Syrian refugees could be resettled.

Russia did not endorse condemnation of the Turkish incursion at the United Nations' Security Council on Thursday, saying the statement should mention "illegal" military presence of other nations.

"The fact that Russia did not back the statement ... at the UN Security Council is a very positive step and a constructive approach," Perincek said.

The politician claimed that the United States was trying to start a row between Russia and Turkey in Syria because the Turkish operation was not in its interests. The US started pulling troops from Syria's north days before the operation began in a move that took its Kurdish allies aback.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Iran Condemnation Russia Turkey Lead United States Border From Refugee

Recent Stories

ITU, a UN body, praises UAE ties

52 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives Plus Ratio Quam Vis Gold Me ..

52 minutes ago

Uzbek ambassador briefs media on polls in his coun ..

52 minutes ago

AJK President condemned Indian firing at LoC

55 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister orders for continuing anti-d ..

23 seconds ago

European Commission Confirms Working to Accommodat ..

25 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.