ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) The Turkish military will never let its offensive in northern Syria lead to a clash with Russian forces, the leader of the left-wing Patriotic Party of Turkey told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"I am confident that under no circumstances will Turkey take or allow any military action to be taken against Russia, Iran or Syria," Dogu Perincek said.

Turkey launched a military operation last Wednesday to drive Syrian Kurdish fighters from the border area in a bid to create a "safe zone" where Syrian refugees could be resettled.

Russia did not endorse condemnation of the Turkish incursion at the United Nations' Security Council on Thursday, saying the statement should mention "illegal" military presence of other nations.

"The fact that Russia did not back the statement ... at the UN Security Council is a very positive step and a constructive approach," Perincek said.

The politician claimed that the United States was trying to start a row between Russia and Turkey in Syria because the Turkish operation was not in its interests. The US started pulling troops from Syria's north days before the operation began in a move that took its Kurdish allies aback.