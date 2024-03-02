Open Menu

Turkish President Erdogan Discusses Relations With His Djiboutian Counterpart

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2024 | 02:30 PM

ANTALYA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Djibouti counterpart, Ismail Omer Guelleh, discussed bilateral relations on Friday.

A meeting between Erdogan with presidents and heads of state is underway as part of Türkiye’s Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF).

In his meeting with Guelleh, Erdogan emphasized relations based on the continuation and deepening reciprocal respect and deep-rooted cooperation with all African countries, including Djibouti.

Other high-level officials from Türkiye, including National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, also attended the meeting.

