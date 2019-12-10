Turkish, Russian Defense Ministers Discuss Situation in Northern Syria in Phone Talks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed in phone talks on Monday the situation in northern Syria, including in the Idlib de-escalation zone, the Turkish Defense Ministry reported.

"Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar held a telephone conversation with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. During the talks, the ministers exchanged views on security issues in Idlib and other regions, in particular on the situation in the area of Peace Spring operation with regard to Sochi agreement," the ministry said in a statement.