Open Menu

Turkish Stock Exchange Opens Week On High Note

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Turkish stock exchange opens week on high note

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Türkiye's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, opened Monday at 9,457.25 points, up 0.26% or 24.71 points from the previous close.

On Friday, the BIST 100 fell 0.61%, closing at 9,432.55 points with a daily transaction volume of 83.

4 billion Turkish liras ($2.17 billion).

As of 9.55 am local time (0655GMT), the US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate stood at 38.4525, the EUR/TRY rate was 43.6530, and the GBP/TRY rate was 51.1645.

The price of one ounce of gold was $3,285.00, while the barrel price of Brent oil was around $66.05.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

5 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

20 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

20 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

20 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

20 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

20 hours ago
 Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

21 hours ago
 Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

21 hours ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

21 hours ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

21 hours ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

21 hours ago

More Stories From World