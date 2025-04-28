Turkish Stock Exchange Opens Week On High Note
Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Türkiye's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, opened Monday at 9,457.25 points, up 0.26% or 24.71 points from the previous close.
On Friday, the BIST 100 fell 0.61%, closing at 9,432.55 points with a daily transaction volume of 83.
4 billion Turkish liras ($2.17 billion).
As of 9.55 am local time (0655GMT), the US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate stood at 38.4525, the EUR/TRY rate was 43.6530, and the GBP/TRY rate was 51.1645.
The price of one ounce of gold was $3,285.00, while the barrel price of Brent oil was around $66.05.
