China Calls On India, Pakistan To Exercise Restraint
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2025 | 08:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) A Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson on Tuesday called on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and properly resolve their differences though dialogue and consultation, and jointly keep the region peaceful and stable.
"Both India and Pakistan are important countries in South Asia.
Their harmonious coexistence is vital to the peace, stability and development of the region," Guo Jiakun said during his regular briefing held here.
As the neighbor of the two countries, China calls on the two sides to exercise restraint, properly handle differences through dialogue and consultation, and jointly keep the region peaceful and stable, he added.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
More Stories From World
-
China calls on India, Pakistan to exercise restraint6 minutes ago
-
Spain starts probing causes of massive blackout26 minutes ago
-
Spain sets up commission to probe blackout: PM56 minutes ago
-
Amnesty accuses Israel of 'live-streamed genocide' in Gaza56 minutes ago
-
EU top court rules 'golden passport' schemes are illegal56 minutes ago
-
France accuses Russian military intelligence of cyberattacks56 minutes ago
-
EU top court rules 'golden passport' schemes are illegal1 hour ago
-
UPS says it will cut 20,000 jobs worldwide in 20251 hour ago
-
AstraZeneca moves some production to US amid tariff threat1 hour ago
-
Tennis: Madrid Open ATP/WTA results2 hours ago
-
Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye aim to increase trade turnover to $5 billion3 hours ago
-
GM profits top estimates, but automaker reviewing outlook due to tariffs3 hours ago