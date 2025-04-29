China calls on India, Pakistan to exercise restraint

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) A Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson on Tuesday called on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and properly resolve their differences though dialogue and consultation, and jointly keep the region peaceful and stable.

"Both India and Pakistan are important countries in South Asia.

Their harmonious coexistence is vital to the peace, stability and development of the region," Guo Jiakun said during his regular briefing held here.

As the neighbor of the two countries, China calls on the two sides to exercise restraint, properly handle differences through dialogue and consultation, and jointly keep the region peaceful and stable, he added.

APP/asg