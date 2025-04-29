Amnesty accuses Israel of 'live-streamed genocide' in Gaza

Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Amnesty International on Tuesday accused Israel of committing a "live-streamed genocide" by forcibly displacing most Gazans and deliberately creating a humanitarian catastrophe -- allegations Israel dismissed as "blatant lies".

The UN aid agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, warned Israel's blockade on aid had become a "silent killer" in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory, with children and the sick suffering the most.

In its annual report, Amnesty said Israel was acting with "specific intent to destroy Palestinians in Gaza, thus committing genocide".

The Gaza war erupted after the Hamas's October 7, 2023 attacks, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Israel's relentless bombardment of Gaza and a ground offensive that according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory has left at least 52,365 dead.

"Since 7 October 2023, the world has been made audience to a live-streamed genocide," Amnesty's secretary general Agnes Callamard said.

"States watched on as if powerless, as Israel killed thousands upon thousands of Palestinians, wiping out entire multigenerational families, destroying homes, livelihoods, hospitals and schools."

- 'Children starving' -

Gaza's civil defence agency on Tuesday said Israeli strikes killed at least seven people, including four in tents for displaced people near Al-Iqleem in southern Gaza.

"I just want to lay my head on a pillow and sleep. We don't want to be collecting remains (of body parts)," said Widad Fojo, who lost relatives in one of the strikes.

Israel resumed its Gaza offensive on March 18 after a two-month ceasefire, saying it aimed to secure the release of hostages.

Amnesty said it had "documented multiple war crimes by Israel", including attacks on civilians, and that Israel had "deliberately engineered an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe".

The London-based rights group said 1.

9 million people -- about 90 percent of Gaza's population -- had been forcibly displaced.

Israel rejected the report, accusing Amnesty of spreading Hamas propaganda.

"The Amnesty has once again chosen to publish baseless lies against Israel," said foreign ministry spokesman Oren Marmorstein.

UNRWA said children and the sick were suffering the most.

"Children in Gaza are going to bed starving. The ill and the sick are not able to get medical care because of shortages in supplies in hospitals and clinics," its spokeswoman Juliette Touma said.

"Gaza has become a land of desperation... The siege on Gaza is a silent killer, a silent killer of children, of older people, of the most vulnerable in the community."

- Collective failure -

UNRWA also said more than 50 of its staff, including teachers and doctors, had been abused by Israeli forces in detention.

"They have been treated in the most shocking & inhumane way. They reported being beaten + used as human shields," UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini wrote on X.

Israel has accused some UNRWA employees of involvement in the October 7 attack and has subsequently banned the agency from operating within its territory.

Amnesty said the war represented a collective failure by the international community.

Heba Morayef, Amnesty's regional director, said Palestinians had endured "extreme levels of suffering while the world showed a "complete inability or lack of political will to put a stop to it".

Separately, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said Israel released from detention on Tuesday a medic held since a deadly attack on ambulances in southern Gaza on March 23.

The attack had left 15 medics and emergency responders dead, which an Israeli military investigation said was a result of "operational" failures on part of the troops on the ground.