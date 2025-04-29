Ambassador Rahim Hayat meets Belgian official to discuss strengthening bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium Rahim Hayat Qureshi on Tuesday met Director General for Bilateral Affairs at the Belgium Ministry of Foreign Affairs Birgit Stevens and discussed matters of mutual interests.

During the meeting, the two sides engaged in a comprehensive discussion covering the entire spectrum of Pakistan-Belgium bilateral relations, with particular emphasis on strengthening cooperation in political, economic, and people-to-people domains.

The ambassador also drew attention to India’s baseless propaganda and illegal unilateral measures against Pakistan.