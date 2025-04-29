Spain Sets Up Commission To Probe Blackout: PM
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2025 | 07:20 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Spain has set up a commission to investigate the causes of a sweeping blackout that paralysed the Iberian Peninsula, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday.
The announcement came as the country's top criminal court announced a probe into possible "sabotage" of critical infrastructure.
Sanchez refused to rule out potential explanations, and defended his government's planned nuclear phase-out.
"All the necessary measures will be taken to ensure that this does not happen again," Sanchez told a press conference a day after Spain and Portugal were plunged into darkness, cutting phone and internet access and stranding trains.
In its separate announcement, the top criminal court, the Audiencia Nacional, said it was investigating whether the blackout was "an act of computer sabotage on critical infrastructure" that could be classified as "a terrorism offence".
Its announcement came after Spanish grid operator Red Electrica ruled out a cyberattack as the cause of the crisis.
Spain's far-right Vox party attacked the leftist government by linking the sudden loss of power to the scheduled phase-out of Spanish nuclear plants, prompting Sanchez to bite back.figures and the right-wing opposition.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
More Stories From World
-
Spain starts probing causes of massive blackout16 minutes ago
-
Spain sets up commission to probe blackout: PM46 minutes ago
-
Amnesty accuses Israel of 'live-streamed genocide' in Gaza46 minutes ago
-
EU top court rules 'golden passport' schemes are illegal46 minutes ago
-
France accuses Russian military intelligence of cyberattacks46 minutes ago
-
EU top court rules 'golden passport' schemes are illegal56 minutes ago
-
UPS says it will cut 20,000 jobs worldwide in 20251 hour ago
-
AstraZeneca moves some production to US amid tariff threat1 hour ago
-
Tennis: Madrid Open ATP/WTA results1 hour ago
-
Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye aim to increase trade turnover to $5 billion3 hours ago
-
GM profits top estimates, but automaker reviewing outlook due to tariffs3 hours ago
-
Pricier trainers? Adidas warns on US tariff impact3 hours ago