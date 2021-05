Turkish Tourism Minister Coming to Moscow for Talks With Deputy Prime Minister - Embassy

The Turkish Embassy in Russia confirmed to Sputnik that Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Ersoy would arrive in Moscow later on Monday for a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) The Turkish Embassy in Russia confirmed to Sputnik that Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Ersoy would arrive in Moscow later on Monday for a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.

"Yes, he arrives on Monday. A meeting with Tatyana Golikova will be held," the embassy's spokesman said.