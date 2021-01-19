UrduPoint.com
Twenty-Five Afghan Security Officers Killed In Taliban Attacks In Kunduz - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 12:55 PM

Twenty-five staffers of the Afghan security forces were killed in a series of overnight attacks that the Taliban radical movement staged on military posts in the northern province of Kunduz, 1TV broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing security sources

According to the broadcaster, there are mostly Afghan army soldiers among those killed.

