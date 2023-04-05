Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Twitter Labels NPR As 'US State-Affiliated Media'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2023 | 11:25 PM

Twitter Labels NPR as 'US State-Affiliated Media'

National Public Radio (NPR) had its Twitter account labeled as "US state-affiliated media" on Tuesday, following apparent approval by the social media platform's CEO Elon Musk

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) National Public Radio (NPR) had its Twitter account labeled as "US state-affiliated media" on Tuesday, following apparent approval by the social media platform's CEO Elon Musk.

"Seems accurate," Musk tweeted in response to a user pointing out the label, along with a screenshot of Twitter Help Center's definition of state-affiliated media, which read: "outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution."

The label has typically been applied to Twitter accounts of state media outlets in non-Western countries such as China and Russia that were seen as allegedly lacking editorial independence.

Forbes reported that Twitter's Help Center previously specified that "state-financed media organizations with editorial independence, like the BBC in the UK or NPR in the US for example, are not defined as state-affiliated media for the purposes of this policy.

"

The Help Center now only lists the BBC as an example. State-affiliated media accounts are not recommended or amplified by the platform, according to the site.

NPR is "disturbed" by Twitter's decision and finds it an unacceptable label, NPR President John Lansing said on Wednesday in a statement.

The label should not be applied to NPR based on Twitter's guidelines, Lansing added.

NPR was founded following passage of the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967, which issued the congressional corporate charter for NPR's parent organization, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).

CPB grants help fund NPR, as well as its television counterpart, the Public Broadcasting Service.

Related Topics

Russia China Social Media Twitter Independence Lansing United Kingdom SITE Nepalese Rupee Elon Musk Media TV

Recent Stories

Union of Journalists Says Raiders Invaded UOC Chur ..

Union of Journalists Says Raiders Invaded UOC Church in Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi R ..

22 minutes ago
 UN chief slams Taliban ban on Afghan women working ..

UN chief slams Taliban ban on Afghan women working for UN; calls for revocation

9 minutes ago
 Attacker kills four children with hatchet at Brazi ..

Attacker kills four children with hatchet at Brazil preschool

9 minutes ago
 Hungarian Foreign Minister Says NATO Should Not Be ..

Hungarian Foreign Minister Says NATO Should Not Become Anti-Chinese Alliance

9 minutes ago
 Student active in wheat flour distribution among w ..

Student active in wheat flour distribution among women in Muzaffargarh

9 minutes ago
 Russia, US in 'Hot Phase of War' but Relations Sho ..

Russia, US in 'Hot Phase of War' but Relations Should be Maintained - Lavrov

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.