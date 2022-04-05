Twitter (banned in Russia) is appointing entrepreneur Elon Musk to the company's board of directors, CEO Parag Agrawal said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Twitter (banned in Russia) is appointing entrepreneur Elon Musk to the company's board of directors, CEO Parag Agrawal said on Tuesday.

"He's both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on @Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term.

Welcome Elon! I'm excited to share that we're appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board," Agrawal wrote on social media.