Twitter To Appoint Musk To Company's Board Of Directors

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2022 | 06:43 PM

Twitter to Appoint Musk to Company's Board of Directors

Twitter (banned in Russia) is appointing entrepreneur Elon Musk to the company's board of directors, CEO Parag Agrawal said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Twitter (banned in Russia) is appointing entrepreneur Elon Musk to the company's board of directors, CEO Parag Agrawal said on Tuesday.

"He's both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on @Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term.

Welcome Elon! I'm excited to share that we're appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board," Agrawal wrote on social media.

