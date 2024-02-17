Open Menu

Two Citizens Evacuated From Egypt For Medical Treatment In Saudi Arabia

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) The Saudi Embassy in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Consulate General in Alexandria, in cooperation with the concerned Egyptian authorities, have followed up on the transfer of two citizens from Cairo International Airport via a medical evacuation plane to complete their treatment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

