Two Deaths, 100 Hospitalisations In Japan Supplement Scare
Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2024 | 09:50 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Two deaths and more than 100 hospitalisations have been linked to a growing health scare in Japan around dietary supplements meant to lower cholesterol, the government said Wednesday.
Authorities are investigating after the over-the-counter tablets were recalled by Japanese drugmaker Kobayashi Pharmaceutical following kidney complaints from customers.
The company has recalled three supplement brands -- "beni koji choleste help" and two other products -- which contain an ingredient called red yeast rice, or "beni koji".
Medical studies describe red yeast rice as an alternative to statins for lowering high cholesterol, but also warn of a risk of organ damage depending on its chemical make-up.
"The total number of suspected deaths (is now) two", while "106 cases of potentially linked hospitalisation also came to light", top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters.
The supplement's maker, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical, sells a wide range of health products marketed through television adverts in Japan, and has cautioned that it has not reached a conclusion on a causal link between the health problems and its products.
It has also supplied red yeast rice to around 50 other firms in Japan and two in Taiwan, the Osaka-based company says.
Kobayashi told AFP it was aware of two deaths possibly related to the supplements it voluntarily recalled on Friday, but declined to comment further.
Dozens of Japanese firms that used the beni koji provided by Kobayashi Pharmaceutical have also separately announced recalls.
The affected products include various health tablets, as well as a rose-coloured sparkling sake, salad dressing, bread and miso paste used in many traditional dishes.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024
IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters
Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..
Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying
29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20
Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters
Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals
Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into pylon
Bahawalnagar District delivers Ramazan aid as per CM's directives
Trader looted at gunpoint in Hassanabdal
Health secretary Punjab inspects Bahawalnagar hospital
More Stories From World
-
Six presumed dead after ship destroys major US bridge2 minutes ago
-
Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into pylon2 minutes ago
-
Canadian farmers 'not satisfied' with EU trade deal2 minutes ago
-
Fuellkrug strikes late to send Germany past Netherlands2 minutes ago
-
Azarenka battles into Miami semis, Rybakina beats Sakkari42 minutes ago
-
Port blocked by Baltimore bridge collapse is key hub for US shipping2 hours ago
-
Medvedev and Sinner through in Miami, Ruud out2 hours ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 play-off results8 hours ago
-
Napoli 'stunned' after Acerbi racist probe dropped due to lack of evidence9 hours ago
-
Biden calls Baltimore bridge collapse 'terrible accident'9 hours ago
-
Clashes in Brussels as states agree EU farm policy review9 hours ago
-
Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into pylon10 hours ago