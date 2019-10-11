- Home
- Two Journalists Injured in Shelling of Turkey's Nusaybin From Syrian Territory - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:09 PM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Two journalists from Turkey were injured in shelling of the Turkish city of Nusaybin from Syrian territory, the NTV television channel reported Friday.
The channel said the bullets, presumably fired by snipers, hit the windows of a local hotel's restaurant, where there were about 20 journalists covering Turkey's operation in Syria. The channel's correspondent said there was no danger to the wounded reporters' lives.