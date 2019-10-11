Two journalists from Turkey were injured in shelling of the Turkish city of Nusaybin from Syrian territory, the NTV television channel reported Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Two journalists from Turkey were injured in shelling of the Turkish city of Nusaybin from Syrian territory, the NTV television channel reported Friday.

The channel said the bullets, presumably fired by snipers, hit the windows of a local hotel's restaurant, where there were about 20 journalists covering Turkey's operation in Syria. The channel's correspondent said there was no danger to the wounded reporters' lives.