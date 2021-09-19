UrduPoint.com

Two Libyan Helicopters Of Haftar's LNA Collide At Drills Near Benghazi, 2 Killed - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Sun 19th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2021) Two people have died as two helicopters of the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Khalifa Haftar have collided in the air during drills, a military source told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Two Mi-8 helicopters collided near Msus, which is located to the southeast of Benghazi, during military exercise. The two-member crew of one helicopter died, while the crew of the other helicopter survived," the source said.

More Stories From World

