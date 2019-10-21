UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two New Typhoons To Hit Japan Still Not Recovered From Hagibis - Meteorological Agency

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 06:30 AM

Two New Typhoons to Hit Japan Still Not Recovered From Hagibis - Meteorological Agency

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Two new typhoons are moving toward the shores of Japan, where the elimination of the previous Typhoon Hagibis' aftermath of floods and landslides caused by heavy rains has not yet been completed, Japan Meteorological Agency said.

This year's 20th Typhoon Neoguri is expected to reach the coast southwest and south of Tokyo on the morning of October 22, according to the agency.

The wind gusts will reach up to 162 km/h (100 mph), with the pressure of 985 hectopascals (739 millimeters of mercury) in its center.

Another Typhoon Bualoi, the 21st in the Japanese classification, is also moving from the south and will reach the east coast of Japan on the night of October 26.

The wind gusts in the typhoon area can reach 180 km/h (111 mph), with the pressure of 970 hectopascals (727 millimeters of mercury).

Last week, Typhoon Hagibis has brought heavy rains and winds to Japan, leading to over 140 landslides in 19 country's prefectures. About 79,000 homes remain submerged in water and with no electricity.

Japanese media reported earlier that the number of deaths in Typhoon Hagibis had risen to 78. The largest number of deaths ” 30 people ” had been reported in the prefecture of Fukushima, followed by Miyagi and Kanagawa with 16 and 14 victims respectively. The number of injured people reportedly stands at 395.

Related Topics

Injured Electricity Water Fukushima Tokyo Japan October Media From Rains

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of ..

6 hours ago

UAE participates in China Education Expo-Beijing 2 ..

8 hours ago

WASS 2019 to discuss impact of increasing flight d ..

8 hours ago

NMC discusses social media standards, Emiratisatio ..

10 hours ago

UAE participates in government forum to combat hum ..

10 hours ago

Dubai Taxis now fully fitted with security cameras

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.