Two Russian Women Died in Seoul Stampede, One Injured Woman Hospitalized - Embassy

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) Two Russian women died in the stampede that occurred during Halloween festivities in Seoul's Itaewon nightlife district on Saturday; one Russian woman remains hospitalized, the Russian Embassy in Seoul told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, an embassy representative said that one Russian woman was among the 151 people who died in the stampede, while another one was injured.

"The police informed us about another dead woman. In total, as of now, there are two dead girls and another injured in the hospital," an embassy representative told Sputnik later on Sunday.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, the emergency headquarters released an updated death toll from the stampede on Sunday, saying that 151 people (97 women and 54 men) died and another 82 were injured.

There are 19 foreigners among the dead, mostly from Southeast Asia, but also China, Uzbekistan, Iran, and Norway, according to the emergency headquarters.