UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Syrian, Egyptian Students Tried To Illegally Cross Russia-Finland Border By Boat - FSB

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 07:28 PM

Two Syrian, Egyptian Students Tried to Illegally Cross Russia-Finland Border by Boat - FSB

Border officers of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region detained in Vyborg two students, one Egyptian and the other Syrian, of Russian universities who had intended to illegally cross the Russia-Finland border, the FSB press service said

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Border officers of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region detained in Vyborg two students, one Egyptian and the other Syrian, of Russian universities who had intended to illegally cross the Russia-Finland border, the FSB press service said.

"On June 19, at the bus station in Vyborg, two citizens of Arab appearance attracted the attention of the border guards. The foreigners were carrying large baggage, in which was a inflatable rubber boat and an boat motor," the statement said.

It was revealed that was one of the detainees was a Syrian citizen, while the second was from Egypt. Both of them arrived in Russia through Moscow's airports with student visas. They are students of state universities in Chelyabinsk and Tambov.

"The students confessed their intention to illegally cross the state border from Russia to Finland," the FSB said.

A Vyborg city court imposed an administrative fine on the young men and ruled to expel them from Russia.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Egypt Student Fine Young Tambov Vyborg Chelyabinsk St. Petersburg Finland June Border From Arab Court

Recent Stories

Huge bill boards, sign boards removed

1 minute ago

Crackdown against encroachment continues; 112 arre ..

2 minutes ago

Two senior police officers reshuffled in KP

2 minutes ago

Russia's GDP Grows 0.7% in January-May 2019 - Econ ..

2 minutes ago

Italy Air Force Extends Aerial Refueling Contract ..

13 minutes ago

3 held with 510 bottles of liquor in Sialkot

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.