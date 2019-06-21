Two Syrian, Egyptian Students Tried to Illegally Cross Russia-Finland Border by Boat - FSB

Border officers of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region detained in Vyborg two students, one Egyptian and the other Syrian, of Russian universities who had intended to illegally cross the Russia-Finland border, the FSB press service said

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Border officers of Russia 's Federal Security Service (FSB) in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region detained in Vyborg two students, one Egyptian and the other Syrian , of Russian universities who had intended to illegally cross the Russia-Finland border , the FSB press service said.

"On June 19, at the bus station in Vyborg, two citizens of Arab appearance attracted the attention of the border guards. The foreigners were carrying large baggage, in which was a inflatable rubber boat and an boat motor," the statement said.

It was revealed that was one of the detainees was a Syrian citizen, while the second was from Egypt. Both of them arrived in Russia through Moscow's airports with student visas. They are students of state universities in Chelyabinsk and Tambov.

"The students confessed their intention to illegally cross the state border from Russia to Finland," the FSB said.

A Vyborg city court imposed an administrative fine on the young men and ruled to expel them from Russia.