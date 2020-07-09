Two Taliban Militants Killed, 4 Injured In Eastern Afghanistan - Military
Faizan Hashmi 20 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 04:43 PM
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The Afghan security forces have killed two Taliban militants and injured four others in a clash in the eastern Nangarhar province, the Afghan military said.
The clash occurred on Wednesday in the Khogyani district.
The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.