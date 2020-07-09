UrduPoint.com
Two Taliban Militants Killed, 4 Injured In Eastern Afghanistan - Military

Faizan Hashmi 20 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 04:43 PM

Two Taliban Militants Killed, 4 Injured in Eastern Afghanistan - Military

The Afghan security forces have killed two Taliban militants and injured four others in a clash in the eastern Nangarhar province, the Afghan military said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The Afghan security forces have killed two Taliban militants and injured four others in a clash in the eastern Nangarhar province, the Afghan military said.

The clash occurred on Wednesday in the Khogyani district.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.

More Stories From World

