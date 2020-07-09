Two Taliban Militants Killed, 4 Injured in Eastern Afghanistan - Military

The Afghan security forces have killed two Taliban militants and injured four others in a clash in the eastern Nangarhar province, the Afghan military said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The Afghan security forces have killed two Taliban militants and injured four others in a clash in the eastern Nangarhar province, the Afghan military said.

The clash occurred on Wednesday in the Khogyani district.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.