Typhoon Khanun Kills 2, Injures 64 in Southern Japan - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) At least two persons have been confirmed dead and 64 others injured in Japan as typhoon Khanun ravaged the southern part of the country, disrupting daily lives and flow of traffic, Japanese media reported on Thursday.

A 90-year-old man died as result of a garage roof collapsing on him, the NHK broadcaster reported. Another victim was an 89-year-old woman, who died as a result of a fire caused by candles that she used during a blackout.

More than 160,000 houses lost power due to the storm, 314 flights were canceled on Thursday and at least 94 flights scheduled for Friday are set to be canceled as well.

Ferries and ships have been stopped. Bus traffic was also affected by the bad weather, the broadcaster said.

Khanun hit Japan's Okinawa and Kagoshima prefectures the hardest so far. The Japan Meteorological Agency forecast the cyclone to approach Kyushu and Shikoku Islands by the weekend and Wakayama Prefecture on Honshu, Japan's main island, after that.

In Taiwan, the same typhoon prompted closure of schools and government buildings in some areas. Closures affected Taipei City, Keelung City, the municipality of New Taipei, and Yilan County, while the rest of the island will work as usual, Taiwanese news agency CNA reported.