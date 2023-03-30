UAE president names son as crown prince, presumed future leader

The United Arab Emirates president named his eldest son as the crown prince of Abu Dhabi late on Wednesday, making him the oil-rich Gulf monarchy's likely next leader

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, 62, sometimes known as "MBZ", tapped Sheikh Khaled, 41, his jiu-jitsu-loving son, as the crown prince of the UAE's richest emirate.

MBZ's ascension to the presidency last year prompted speculation over who would succeed him as Abu Dhabi crown prince, with Sheikh Khaled and Tahnoun both tipped for the honour.

The UAE, one of the world's biggest oil producers, has become a major power in the Middle East.

Sheikh Khaled's appointment was welcomed by other Gulf rulers including fellow energy giants Saudi Arabia and Qatar, as well as leaders of the UAE's six other emirates.

Sheikh Khaled has served as a member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and as chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and sits on the board of state oil giant ADNOC.

He has been closely involved in youth and environmental projects as well as sports, promoting jiu-jitsu and helping bring NBA basketball games to Abu Dhabi.

Abdul Khaleq Abdallah, a professor of political science from the UAE, said Sheikh Khaled had already represented his father on trips abroad as part of his preparations for leadership.

With his father still in the early days of his presidency, Sheikh Khaled still has time to learn, he said.

"He was being groomed for this job. Everybody that closely watched him over the years knows that he's ready for it and he's fit for the job," Abdallah told AFP.

"He's earned the trust of his father. He comes across as very easy with people, he mingles well which is very important for a future leader."