UAE, Russia Exchanging Experience at Aqdar World Summit in Moscow - UAE Official

(@FahadShabbir)

Experts in numerous fields from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Russia are sharing their knowledge and experiences at the Aqdar World Summit for global empowerment, the general director of the UAE National Media Council told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Experts in numerous fields from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Russia are sharing their knowledge and experiences at the Aqdar World Summit for global empowerment, the general director of the UAE National Media Council told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Long-term relations between Russia and UAE are based on their ties in the commercial, political and social fields. The percentage of Emirati tourists to Russia has increased after the visa exemption. We are here today at the Aqdar World Summit to share experience between UAE and Russia," Mansour Al Mansouri said.

He added that Russia was chosen as the first place to hold the summit outside the United Arab Emirates because of the importance of their strategic partnership.

Dubai and Moscow signed a mutual visa waiver agreement in February, allowing their citizens to travel to either country without a visa for as many as 90 days within a 180-day period.

The four-day summit started earlier in the day and is part of the Moscow Global Forum "City for Education."