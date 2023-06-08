UrduPoint.com

Uganda's President Tested Positive For COVID-19 - Health Ministry Permanent Secretary

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2023 | 04:50 AM

Uganda's President Tested Positive for COVID-19 - Health Ministry Permanent Secretary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has tested positive for coronavirus but remains in "robust health" and continues to perform his duties, Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Diana Atwine said late on Wednesday.

"Today June 7, 2023 H.E The President tested positive for covid-19. This was after developing mild flu-like symptoms. However he is in robust health and continues to perform his duties normally while adhering to SOPs (standard operating procedures)," Atwine said on Twitter.

Earlier on Wednesday, the president said in his address to the nation that one of three COVID-19 tests he took turned out to be positive.

"This morning, I was feeling as if I had a cold. I took a rapid Coronavirus test which indicated negative. However, my samples were taken for a deeper analysis. One was negative and the other positive. So, I am a suspect of Corona as I speak," Ugandan newspaper Daily Monitor quoted the president as saying.

Earlier in the day, the Brazzaville Foundation, one of the organizers of the African peace initiative to the Ukraine conflict, told Sputnik that Museveni was among other African leaders to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev on June 16 and with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg on June 17.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Twitter Brazzaville Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Kiev June Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Private Academy celebrates Class of 2 ..

Sheikh Zayed Private Academy celebrates Class of 2022-2023

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre hosts President of Vat ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre hosts President of Vatican’s Pontifical Academy fo ..

5 hours ago
 National Sports Strategy 2031 reflects importance ..

National Sports Strategy 2031 reflects importance UAE leadership places on growt ..

5 hours ago
 Spain Cracks Down on Police Chief Who Offered Extr ..

Spain Cracks Down on Police Chief Who Offered Extra Days Off to Prolific Migrant ..

5 hours ago
 Bilawal making efforts to bring country out of cri ..

Bilawal making efforts to bring country out of crisis: Nayyar

5 hours ago
 Biden to host NATO chief for June 12 talks: WHouse ..

Biden to host NATO chief for June 12 talks: WHouse

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.