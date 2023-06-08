MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has tested positive for coronavirus but remains in "robust health" and continues to perform his duties, Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Diana Atwine said late on Wednesday.

"Today June 7, 2023 H.E The President tested positive for covid-19. This was after developing mild flu-like symptoms. However he is in robust health and continues to perform his duties normally while adhering to SOPs (standard operating procedures)," Atwine said on Twitter.

Earlier on Wednesday, the president said in his address to the nation that one of three COVID-19 tests he took turned out to be positive.

"This morning, I was feeling as if I had a cold. I took a rapid Coronavirus test which indicated negative. However, my samples were taken for a deeper analysis. One was negative and the other positive. So, I am a suspect of Corona as I speak," Ugandan newspaper Daily Monitor quoted the president as saying.

Earlier in the day, the Brazzaville Foundation, one of the organizers of the African peace initiative to the Ukraine conflict, told Sputnik that Museveni was among other African leaders to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev on June 16 and with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg on June 17.