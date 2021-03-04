UK COVID Variant Seen as Behind Spike in Infections in Bulgaria in Past 2 Weeks - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Bulgaria has seen a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks due to the spread of the UK-linked coronavirus variant, national media reported, citing Health Minister Kostadin Angelov.

Of 6,182 tests for coronavirus performed over the past 24 hours, 1,154 ” roughly 19 percent ” came back positive, marking the highest share of positive results per day since early 2021.

According to the health minister, there has also been an increase in the number of admissions to hospitals over the past two weeks, The Sofia Globe news portal reported.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Bulgaria has confirmed as many as 253,183 cases, including 10,413 fatalities. Over 5,000 people are currently receiving treatment in hospitals.

In a bid to curb the virus, the authorities extended in late January the epidemiological emergency regime until April 30. In addition, the country is currently carrying out a mass immunization campaign, using the vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna pharmaceutical companies.